Friendly: Saudi holds Nigeria to 2-2 draw

SAUDI Arabia’s Mohammed Kanno’s late deflected free-kick forced Nigeria to a 2-2 draw in an International friendly played by the two oil-rich nations on Friday at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira, Portugal.

At the death of the 9th minute, additional time in the second half, Kanno restored parity after his deflected free-kick found the back of the net.

Before his goal, Nigeria’s left-footed attack Kelechi Iheanancho had given the Super Eagle the lead after he powered a superb shot out of the edge of the box to double the lead in the 81 minutes.

Ihenancho came in 66 minutes alongside Moses Simon and Bright Samuel-Osayi after the Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro made three substitutions, taking out Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze and Tyronne Ebuehi.

The substitutions changed the dynamics of the Super Eagles’ tactics after they increased their resilience to get a comeback after a goal by Saudi Arabia’s player Salman Al-Faraj in the 61 minutes.

Al-faraj’s curled-free kick goal unsettled the lethargy of the Super Eagles to level the scoreline after Moses Simon’s square pass was tapped into the net by Victor Boniface in the 73 minutes.

Before resuming the second half, Nigeria’s attackers, Victor Osimhen, Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze, wasted several opportunities to convert their chances.

During the additional time of the first half, Lookman had a one-on-one opportunity with the Saudi Arabia goalkeeper, but his effort went wide to the side of the net.

Despite having possession in the first half, the Super Eagles ended the session goalless.

The 2-2 draw is the second between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia since 2010 when they faced each other in an International friendly played in Abuja.