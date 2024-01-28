 ‘I’m still feeling pain’ says Nwabali

SUPER Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has expressed concerns about the condition of his injury, saying that he is still in pain.

He, however, informed that the official medical team would ascertain the level of injury and advise the Super Eagles officials on the possibility of him playing in the next round.

Nwabali, who has been between the sticks since the commencement of the 2023 Africa of Cup of Nations, AFCON sustained an injury after colliding with Cameroon player Georges-Kevin N’Koudou in an aerial challenge.

The shot-stopper has endeared himself to many Nigerian fans with his confidence at the goalpost and marginal error at the continental championship so far.

The collision led to him being carried out with a stretcher, and he could not continue the match.

He was replaced by Francis Uzoho.

Giving an update after the 2-0 win over Cameroon on Saturday, the Chippa United goalie in an interview with newsmen, said he was still feeling some pain but awaited the doctor’s report.

“I don’t know, but maybe the doctor would tell me, but I’m still feeling pain. You know, when the injury is new, you always feel pain,” he said.

Also, the Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro was uncertain about Nawabali’s chance of playing in the quarter-finals, saying that the team’s medical staff was yet to assess the extent of the injury.

Nwabali conceded only one goal in four matches, while Nigeria recorded four goals.

The Super Eagles will face Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium on Friday, February 2, in the quarter-finals.