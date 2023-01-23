Int’l Women’s Media Foundation seeks nominations for 2023 photo contest

THE International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) is seeking nominations for the Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award honoring AP photographer Anja Niedringhaus, who was killed in Afghanistan in April 2014.

The award recognizes women photojournalists whose work reflects the courage and dedication of Niedringhaus, and who exhibit extraordinary strength of character, bravery, and perseverance in documenting the world.

Nominations must be in English and include 12 photographs that best represent the scope and style of their candidate’s work.

Women photojournalists who reported in dangerous environments can be nominated for an award.

The winner will receive a cash prize of US$20,000 and her work will be showcased publicly.

The deadline for the submission of nominations is March 3, 2023. Self-nominations will be accepted. Interested applicants can apply here.