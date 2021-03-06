Investors pump in N30bn as Wema, Axamansard, Zenith top equities market

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

IN 24,238 deals, investors pumped 29.744 billion naira into the equities market this week as against 20.656 billion naira in 24,687 transactions last week, according to the weekly market report released by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday.

The report, which covered transactions between 1st and 5th March 2021, showed that Wema Bank, Axamansard and Zenith Bank’s stocks topped the market this week, contributing 43.19 percent to turnover volumes and 18.71 percent to equity value.

The report further showed that the financial services industry, when measured by volume, led the activity chart with 1.633 billion shares estimated at 10.727 billion naira traded in 13,269 deals. The sector, by implication, contributed 78.06 percent and 36.06 percent to total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The consumer goods industry came behind with 92.009 million shares valued at 4.521 billion naira in 4,168 deals. The oil and gas industry followed with a turnover of 91.340 million shares estimated at 10.527 billion naira in 1,471 deals.

Equity Turnover – Monday to Friday

Date Deals Turnover Volume Turnover Value (N) Traded Stocks Advanced Stocks Declined Stocks Unchanged Stocks 1-Mar-21 4,673 543,986,690 1,888,199,437 104 12 29 63 2-Mar-21 4,470 222,573,570 5,390,312,418 107 18 26 63 3-Mar-21 4,714 244,342,845 4,128,027,466 107 16 30 61 4-Mar-21 5,486 493,172,597 4,722,499,530 106 13 47 46 5-Mar-21 4,895 587,742,048 13,615,384,435 106 20 27 59

Source: NSE

“The NSE All-Share Index and market capitalisation depreciated by 1.18 percent to close the week

at 39,331.61 and N20.578 trillion respectively,” the NSE’s report said. “Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Industrial Goods and NSE Sovereign Bond Indices which rose by 1.39 percent and 0.07 percent while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.”

A total of 14 equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 20 stocks the previous week. On the other hand, 71 equities depreciated in price, lower than 43 equities the previous week. However, 77 equities were unchanged, yet lower than 99 equities recorded the previous week, according to the NSE market report. Top gainers this week included Morison Industries, Skyway Aviation Handling Company, Unity Bank and Beta Glass, among others. On the other hand, decliners included Champion Breweries, Japaul, Ardova and Oando, among others, the report noted.

Top 10 Price Gainers

Company Open Close Gain (N) % Change MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC. 0.55 0.66 0.11 20.00 SKYWAY AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY PLC 3.04 3.33 0.29 9.54 UNITY BANK PLC 0.67 0.73 0.06 8.96 BETA GLASS PLC. 50.00 54.00 4.00 8.00 LASACO ASSURANCE PLC. 1.23 1.30 0.07 5.69 BUA CEMENT PLC 72.00 74.75 2.75 3.82 AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC 5.75 5.95 0.20 3.48 UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC. 1.18 1.22 0.04 3.39 LEARN AFRICA PLC 1.05 1.08 0.03 2.86 CAP PLC 19.50 20.00 0.50 2.56

Source: NSE

More so, trading in the shares of Union Diagnostic and Clinical Services Plc were suspended on Friday to prevent trading in the shares of the company beyond the effective date of the Scheme of Arrangement between Union Diagnostic and Cedar Advisory Partners Limited and for determining the shareholders whose names were in the register of

members on the effective date.

“The terms of the scheme included the transfer of the all issued and fully paid up ordinary shares of 50 kobo each in Union Diagnostic held by the Scheme Shareholders to Cedar Advisory Partners Limited. The company’s shareholders approved the scheme at a court-ordered meeting held on

25 January 2021,” the report further said.