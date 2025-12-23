IPI Nigeria condemns arrest of journalist, wife, baby, demands apology, prosecution of officers

THE Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) has condemned the arrest and detention of Adenike Atanda and her nine-month-old baby by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, describing the action as unlawful, inhumane and a grave abuse of power.

In a statement signed by its president, Musikilu Mojeed, and legal adviser, Tobi Soniyi, IPI Nigeria said Atanda was detained for several hours on Monday, December 22, at the Owutu Police Station in Ikorodu, Lagos, in place of her husband, Sodeeq Atanda, a senior investigative reporter with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ).

According to the organisation, police officers tracked Atanda and her infant to their neighbourhood and arrested them while the journalist was not at home, even though neither the woman nor her child was a suspect or accused of any offence.

The organisation said the arrest amounted to an unlawful arrest by proxy, in violation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 and the Nigeria Police Act 2020.

It further accused the officers of subjecting Atanda to harassment and psychological trauma, alleging that she was coerced into falsely telling her husband that their baby was gravely ill in order to lure him out.

The organisation said it was particularly disturbed that the officers involved were attached to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit, noting that the incident occurred weeks after the IPI Nigeria listed the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, in its Nigeria Book of Infamy over press freedom violations.

It recalled that following the listing, the IGP had initiated engagement with IPI Nigeria and mandated his office’s Monitoring Unit to interface with the institute on addressing the growing harassment of journalists nationwide.

“Ironically, the very unit designated for that engagement has now executed one of the most brazen violations of journalists’ rights witnessed in recent times,” the statement said.

The organisation announced the suspension of all engagements with the Nigeria Police Force until there is clear evidence of accountability, respect for the rule of law and an end to hostility towards journalists.

The IPI Nigeria said Atanda and her baby were released only after the journalist presented himself to the police.

The ICIR reported that Atanda was subsequently arrested, handcuffed and detained, and was released late Monday night following public outcry and the intervention of IPI Nigeria.

The IPI Nigeria demanded a public apology from the police to Atanda and her baby, adequate compensation for their unlawful arrest and trauma, and the immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution of all officers involved, including their dismissal from service.

The organisation also insisted that the journalist Atanda be allowed to carry out his duties without intimidation or harassment, warning the police against interfering in civil or commercial disputes that should be resolved by the courts.

It said persistent abuse of power within the police thrived because misconduct was rarely punished, fostering a culture of impunity that continued to erode public confidence in the force.

It called on the IGP to decisively purge the force of officers unfit to serve and demonstrate genuine commitment to reform, accountability and respect for press freedom.

Meanwhile, FIJ reported that the incident was linked to an investigation by Atanda into allegations that Adeyemi Awoyinfa, chief executive officer of Legend Adex Immigration Consult, refused to refund £15,000 collected in November 2023 from a UK-based Nigerian after failing to deliver two certificates of sponsorship.

The story was first published by FIJ on November 4, 2024.

According to the report, the complainant paid £15,000 as part payment of an agreed £30,000, with the balance to be paid after delivery of the certificates. Awoyinfa allegedly promised to deliver the documents within two weeks but failed to do so and also failed to refund the money despite repeated assurances over several months.

FIJ reported that the complainant later reported the matter to the Akobo Police Station in Ibadan.

Awoyinfa, through his lawyer, denied the allegations and said the matter was under police investigation.

Police vows to sanction erring officer

Reacting to a post by human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, who condemned Atanda’s arrest, police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the Inspector-General of Police did not condone the actions of the officers involved.

He said the IGP was informed of the incident and promptly ordered the release of the journalist, directing that the head of the unit involved be sanctioned.

Hundeyin said IGP Egbetokun remained committed to press freedom and would not tolerate any conduct that undermined it.