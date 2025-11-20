IPI Nigeria set to launch ‘Book of Infamy’ at 2025 annual conference

THE International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria is set to unveil its Book of Infamy at its 2025 Annual Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for December 2 and 3 n Abuja.

The IPI Nigeria’s President, Musikilu Mojeed, and Legal Adviser, Tobi Soniyi, confirmed the plan in a statement issued on Wednesday, 19.

The conference, themed “Addressing Media Repression and Safeguarding Democratic Accountability in Nigeria,” will bring together more than 100 media leaders, journalists, government officials, press-freedom advocates, and academics from across the country.

The event, according to the statement, will feature the official launch of the Book of Infamy, a publication that documents cases of media repression and press-freedom violations nationwide.

The institute described the book as an accountability tool designed to expose individuals and institutions “that, through their actions or neglect, harass, arrest, intimidate, or otherwise, violate the fundamental rights of journalists and media organisations.”

It also noted that the book highlighted abuses involving public officials, security agents, private individuals, and organisations whose conduct undermined media independence.

The Institute would also induct new members during the conference, expanding its network and reinforcing its mission to defend press freedom, promote ethical journalism, and strengthen democratic values.

Mojeed emphasised the importance of the conference, describing it as “a vital platform for assessing the state of media freedom and journalists’ safety in Nigeria.

It will also discuss policy and legal reforms to strengthen independent journalism; and foster dialogue between the media and government on transparency and accountability..

Mojeed added that the gathering “ is also an opportunity to share best practices and global perspectives on protecting press freedom.”

In addition to the conference sessions, the second day will feature the Institute’s AGM, which is open only to members.

“The AGM provides a forum to receive and deliberate on reports from the Executive Committee, review the organisation’s progress and strategic direction, and develop new strategies and partnerships to strengthen press freedom and journalists’ safety,” he added.