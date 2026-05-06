IPI Nigeria renews campaign against Eno, Bago, Egbetokun, others for ‘violating’ press freedom

THE International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has announced a global escalation of its campaign against actors it accused of violating press freedom in Nigeria.

The organisation named Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago, Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno, and the former Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, among those it said violated press freedom in the country.

The President of IPI Nigeria and Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times, Musikilu Mojeed, accused the officials of engaging in actions undermining media independence and vowed that they would be held accountable through a renewed global advocacy campaign.

Mojeed made the vow on Wednesday, May 6, at the commissioning of IPI Nigeria’s new headquarters in Abuja.

The commissioning was part of activities marking 2026 World Press Freedom Day.

He recalled that in December 2025, IPI Nigeria named the three individuals in its “Book of Infamy” for clamping down on the media.

Mojeed said the organisation had refrained from a broader campaign out of deference to Vice President Kashim Shettima, who had intervened earlier.

However, the group’s leader noted that no corrective measure had been taken since the intervention, leading to the decision to broaden the scope of advocacy against their actions.

He said: “Regrettably, no such action has been taken. As we stand here today, the concerns that led to their inclusion in that list remain valid, unaddressed, and ongoing. Therefore, from this very platform, we are announcing the relaunch and escalation of our efforts against these individuals and others whose names are in the Book. IPI Nigeria will initiate a global campaign to hold these individuals accountable.”

Speaking on the new facility, Mojeed said it represented the first permanent office established by IPI Nigeria in the country since the 1970s.

On her part, the Deputy Director of the MacArthur Foundation, Amina Salihu, applauded her organisation’s long partnership with the IPI Nigeria, emphasising that the work of philanthropy only holds meaning when paired with “worthy partners and pathfinders.”

Highlighting the link between journalism and national stability, Salihu described the media as the essential information infrastructure for any surviving democracy.

“Every work that philanthropy would do in this country only makes meaning when you find worthy partners, and IPI has been an ally and a friend, and also a pathfinder in terms of how best to use resources in this country,” Salihu said.

“Without it, you cannot have an enduring democracy. And without an enduring democracy, you cannot have development. And if there’s no development, what then is a nation?

Zainab ABDULRASAQ Zainab Abdulrasaq ia a reporter and a fact-checker with The ICIR. She believes that accountable citizenship starts with an accountable government, which is why she highlights injustice and everyday struggles through her reporting, one story at a time. She adores reading and can be reached via zabdulrasaq@icirnigeria.org and @blackbookishgirl on Instagram/Medium