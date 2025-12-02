Media clampdown: IPI blacklists Governors Bago, Eno, IGP Egbetokun

THE International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has formally unveiled the Nigeria Book of Infamy, a new platform designed to publicly name state actors who perpetrate abuses against journalists and violate press freedom in the Africa largest nation.

Vice President Kashim Shettima launched the book at the 2025 IPI Nigeria Conference and Annual General Meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, December 2.

He was joined by the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris and representatives of heads of the nation’s security institutions.

Following the launch, IPI Nigeria President, Musikilu Mojeed announced that the first entries in the book would include the governors of Niger and Akwa Ibom states, as well as the Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun.

He said the decision was driven by their excesses against the media, despite repeated interventions by IPI Nigeria.

He cited the continued closure of a radio station in Niger State ordered by Bago, saying the governor had refused to reverse the action even after IPI’s engagement.

Mojeed also accused Eno of ordering Channels Television correspondents out of the Government House, noting that further efforts to resolve the matter was met with resistance.

Responding to the declaration, Shettima appealed to IPI Nigeria to allow him a two-week window to personally engage the three officials before their names become permanent entries in the book.

Meanwhile, IPI Nigeria has warned state actors, including security agencies and political office holders in the country that further harassment or violence against journalists would be fiercely resisted going forward.

Mojeed, who issued the warning while giving his welcome address at IPI conference, said journalism in Nigeria was under severe pressure. He pointed at the country’s ten-place drop in the 2025 global Press Freedom Index, from 112 to 122.

The IPI leader said the decline reflected a pattern of aggressive and sustained attacks on journalists across states.

He recalled how journalists investigating corruption or filming police misconduct were arrested, physically attacked, and broadcast stations in Zamfara were once shut down simply for airing opposition activities.

He also noted the case of an investigative reporter Segun Olatunji who was abducted, blindfolded and chained over a controversial story by the Nigeria government.

He further criticised authorities for continuing to misuse the Cybercrime Act against journalists despite amendments meant to protect press freedom.

According to him, the assault on media workers during the August 2024 nationwide protests remains one of the most glaring signs of the shrinking civic space in Nigeria.

“This has been said before, and I will say it again: Journalism is not a crime. And journalists are not criminals. The Constitution protects freedom of expression. The courts have affirmed it. But in practice, we continue to see arbitrary arrests, intimidation, censorship, and violence, he added.

Speaking further on the persistent threats to press freedom, the IPI Nigeria president reaffirmed that the media community would no longer tolerate such attacks.

“Any further attack on journalists will be fiercely resisted going forward, he said, as he called on the Federal Government to curb the growing excesses of state governors, security operatives and public officials who attack the press without consequence.

He urged authorities to end harassment of journalists, strengthen safety mechanisms for reporters and dismantle legal tools frequently used to intimidate newsrooms.

Calls for solidarity across newsrooms

Mojeed urged journalists to resist any attempt to silence their work, insisting that newsrooms must not isolate themselves or pretend that attacks on one reporter would not affect the entire profession.

He said impunity would thrive when journalists failed to demonstrate solidarity, stressing that the decline of press freedom directly weakened Nigeria’s democracy, fueled corruption and stripped citizens of their voice.