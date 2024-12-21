Deadly stampedes over food: IGP warns against unorganised sharing of palliatives

THE inspector-general of police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, has warned against l unorganised distribution of palliatives and relief items during this festive period, following the recent incidents that have led to the death of dozens of Nigerians.

The IGP gave the warning in a statement issued by the force’s public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Saturday, December 21.

He said the avoidable incidents were worrisome and called for urgent concerns to save the lives of Nigerians, especially the vulnerable youths and elderly.

He said the warning followed “a series of tragic incidents that highlighted the urgent need for a more structured and effective approach to delivering aid to vulnerable communities and members of the public in general.”

Egbetokun recalled that on December 18, a tragic incident occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State, where a stampede at a children’s fun fair resulted in the deaths of at least 35 children and left many others critically injured.

In the early hours of today, Saturday, December 21, another tragedy struck at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, in Abuja during the distribution of food items to vulnerable and elderly individuals.

About 10 persons died in the stampede, leaving many others injured.

A similar incident also occurred at Okija, Ihiala Local Government, Anambra State, at a palliative distribution set up by a philanthropist identified as Obi Jackson.

It led to the death of several individuals and three persons were confirmed dead while many injured were taken to various hospitals for adequate treatment, the IGP said.

Egbetokun said the Nigeria Police Force was concerned about the dangers posed to public safety during these “unorganised distributions” and funfairs set up by groups, individuals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including the potential for stampedes and other incidents that could endanger lives.

He blamed the avoidable incidents on the lack of a well-defined plan for distributing palliatives, leading to long lines and unnecessary confrontations among citizens seeking assistance.

As a result, the IGP urged government officials, community leaders, and non-governmental organisations to work collaboratively towards establishing a comprehensive and organised framework for distributing palliatives.

He warned groups and organisers of similar events to ensure the involvement of security agencies as negligence on their part would be criminal and would not be overlooked, as provided for in Section 196 of the Penal Code and Section 344 of the Criminal Code, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Egbetokun urged the public who would want to benefit from such distributions to tread with caution, prioritise their safety, to avoid unforeseen calamities.

“The IGP has ordered the commissioners of the affected states to carry out thorough investigations into these ugly incidences for further legal actions. The inspector-general of police therefore sympathises with the bereaved families and wishes those injured quick recovery.”

He assured of police support for a safer and more structured environment for aid distribution in Nigerian communities.

The ICIR reported the two incidents of stampedes during food sharing which led to deaths in Anambra State and Abuja.