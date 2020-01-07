Iran: While President Trump is at the verge of starting a war, past US presidents are silent

FOLLOWING the killing of top Iranian major general, Qasem Soleimani by airstrike authorised by United States President Donald Trump, the Islamic Republic of Iran has promised to avenge the death of former commander of its Quds Force.

Governments across the world have spoken out, condemning the action that is leading conversations on a possible world War Three on social media and placed the US at the edge of a growing confrontation with Iran, one that could ‘transform the Middle East’, New York Times reports.

Amidst the growing tension, Trump, the third president to face impeachment in the history of the United States, has been tweeting threats against Iran with one of the latest being a plan to attack 52 cultural sites in the country, a move that is recognised as a war crime. Although the president has doubled down on the statement, it has done nothing to ease the brewing crisis.

More alarming, past US presidents have remained silent on the matter. A check by the ICIR showed that former presidents; Barack Obama, Bill Clinton have not issued a public statement on what could possibly be the start of a war and claim lives of US citizens.

Obama’s last post on his verified Twitter page was shared four days ago and it was a tribute to David Stern; commissioner of the National Basketball Association from 1984 to 2014. Clinton on the hand shared his sympathies on Australian wildfires and encouraged people to help victims of the climate change mayhem.

95-year-old Jimmy Carter who was president from 1977 – 1981 is also yet to utter any words on the matter.

Meanwhile, a republican congressman, Rep. Paul A. Gosar, tweeted a doctored photo of former president Obama shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in an apparent effort to criticize the former U.S. leader’s Iran policy, Washington Post reports.