Iraq demands termination of UN aid mission by end of 2025

THE government of Iraq has requested the termination of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), operations by the end of 2025.
According to a statement by the country’s Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, based on the findings by the UN-formed Independent Strategic Review Team, Iraq’s request for UNAMI to end by 2025 is a timeline sufficient for a responsible closure.
“Unami is no longer required as the Middle East country has made significant progress towards stability and wants to deepen cooperation with other UN organisations.
“Iraq has managed to take important steps in many fields, especially those that fall under Unami’s mandate,” the prime minister said in his statement.
The prime minister also noted that the government of Iraq anticipated a UN Security Council resolution by the end of May in response to Iraq’s request and the Independent Strategic Review Team’s recommendations.
UNAMI is a special political mission established by the UN Security Council Resolution 1500 in 2003 at the request of the Iraqi government.
Its mandate is to prioritise the provision of advice, support and assistance to the government and people of Iraq on advancing inclusive, political dialogue and national and community-level reconciliation.
It also assists in the electoral process, facilitates regional dialogue between Iraq and its neighbours and promotes the protection of human rights with judicial and legal reforms.
The Mission is also mandated to work with government partners and civil society to coordinate the humanitarian and development efforts of the UN agencies, funds and programmes.