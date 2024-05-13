Iraq demands termination of UN aid mission by end of 2025

THE government of Iraq has requested the termination of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), operations by the end of 2025.

According to a statement by the country’s Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, based on the findings by the UN-formed Independent Strategic Review Team, Iraq’s request for UNAMI to end by 2025 is a timeline sufficient for a responsible closure.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





“Unami is no longer required as the Middle East country has made significant progress towards stability and wants to deepen cooperation with other UN organisations.

Read Also:

“Iraq has managed to take important steps in many fields, especially those that fall under Unami’s mandate,” the prime minister said in his statement.

The prime minister also noted that the government of Iraq anticipated a UN Security Council resolution by the end of May in response to Iraq’s request and the Independent Strategic Review Team’s recommendations.