It’s not true – no building collapsed, no casualty in Ekiti explosion, says Commissioner

EKITI state government on Saturday says there are no casualties in the bomb blast that occurred early hours on Saturday morning in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Though it admitted there was a bomb blast at the Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) building, near the state government ministries, only the walls of the facility came down while a few offices were also affected.

The state government debunked reported claims that a building came down.

Reports earlier claimed that the Ministry of Finance was among those affected while the explosion reportedly brought down the EOD building.

“The Police EOD (Explosives Ordnance Disposal) office in Ado Ekiti exploded this morning. There were no casualties but the impact caused some damage to some government offices in the vicinity of the explosion,” Kayode Fayemi stated shortly after the incident.

He thereafter inspected the explosion site, accompanied by Amba Asuquo, the state Commissioner of Police and Oba Ajibade Alabi, the Chairman Council of Oba who doubles as the Alawe of Ilaweland.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi inspecting the site of the explosion in Ado Ekiti this morning, he is accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Amba Asuquo and Chairman Council of Obas, Oba Ajibade Alabi, the Alawe of Ilawe,” the state tweeted

Asuquo believed the incident was as a result of anti-terrorism materials kept in the building.

“Let my men from anti-bomb department check around. Officers of the anti-bomb are combing the place as you can,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Muyiwa Olumilua, state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation had earlier announced the incident. He did not attribute any possible cause to the explosion.

But after inspection, he charged residents to continue with their normal daily activities.

“An explosion was reported earlier this morning at the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) office in Ado Ekiti. An initial on-the-spot assessment confirms that there are no casualties and the area is secured with no further threats.

“Members of the public are advised to go about their normal duties.” He stated.

The ICIR, however, contacted Olumilua to explain what was responsible for the explosion.

“The truth is the Police have what they call EOD, an office. They have the equipment they use to detonate recovered explosives, kept in the building. So there was just a spontaneous detonation, early this morning in that facility,” he explained.

“That was the explosion everybody heard but there was no casualty.”

According to him, Fayemi also probed Asuquo to find out what triggered the explosion, but he said the police were still investigating the matter.

On the damaged part of the buildings, Olumilua said an assessment would be carried out and rehabilitation would commence soon.

“Our buildings are all intact. None of our buildings were affected. We only had shattered glass, broken ceiling but no building came down. The fence around the facility came down and possibly where the equipment was stored. So no building came down,” Olumilua said.