IWMF to honor women’s courage, achievement in journalism worldwide

IN a bid to honor women who have demonstrated extraordinary strength of character in journalism, the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) is seeking nominations for its Courage in Journalism Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards honor women journalists who set themselves apart by exhibiting extraordinary bravery, persistence and resilience.

According to IWMF, “doing whatever it takes to uncover the truth, these women raise the bar for reporting under duress, or in the face of censorship.”

The awards in its 30th year, honors three brave journalists – including photojournalists – working in any country across the world. In addition, the honorees demonstrate a commitment to press freedom and often overcome unjust conditions to become leaders in their industry.

Winners typically receive cash prizes, which have yet to be determined, and travel to the United States to attend the award ceremonies.

Self-nominations are not accepted and the deadline is March 1st.

Click here to begin registration