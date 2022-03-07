IWMF offers Elizabeth Neuffer Fellowship

— 1 min read

THE International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) is accepting applications for the Elizabeth Neuffer Fellowship.

The Elizabeth Neuffer Fellowship provides academic and professional opportunities to advance the reporting skills of women and non-binary journalists who focus on human rights and social justice.

The selected journalists will spend an academic year in a program with access to MIT’s Center for International Studies and media outlets like The Boston Globe and The New York Times.

Print, broadcast and online women journalists who focus on human rights and social justice can apply for a fellowship.

Applicants must have a minimum of three years of experience in journalism. Non-native English speakers must also have excellent written and verbal English skills in order to fully participate in and benefit from the program.

Freelance journalists may apply.

A stipend will be provided, and expenses, including airfare, housing and health insurance, will be covered.

The foundation says, “The Fellowship was created in memory of The Boston Globe correspondent and IWMF Courage in Journalism Award (1998) winner Elizabeth Neuffer, who died while reporting in Iraq on May 9, 2003”.

In collaboration with Neuffer’s family and friends, the IWMF started the program to honour her legacy while advancing her work in the fields of human rights and social justice.

The deadline for submission of applications is April 15, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.