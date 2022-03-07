37.9 C
Abuja

IWMF offers Elizabeth Neuffer Fellowship

News
Blessing Otoibhi
IWMF Saif Arbee - IWMF
IWMF Saif Arbee - IWMF
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) is accepting applications for the Elizabeth Neuffer Fellowship.

The Elizabeth Neuffer Fellowship provides academic and professional opportunities to advance the reporting skills of women and non-binary journalists who focus on human rights and social justice.

The selected journalists will spend an academic year in a program with access to MIT’s Center for International Studies and media outlets like The Boston Globe and The New York Times.

Print, broadcast and online women journalists who focus on human rights and social justice can apply for a fellowship.

Applicants must have a minimum of three years of experience in journalism. Non-native English speakers must also have excellent written and verbal English skills in order to fully participate in and benefit from the program.

Freelance journalists may apply.

A stipend will be provided, and expenses, including airfare, housing and health insurance, will be covered.

- Advertisement -

The foundation says, “The Fellowship was created in memory of The Boston Globe correspondent and IWMF Courage in Journalism Award (1998) winner Elizabeth Neuffer, who died while reporting in Iraq on May 9, 2003”.

In collaboration with Neuffer’s family and friends, the IWMF started the program to honour her legacy while advancing her work in the fields of human rights and social justice.

The deadline for submission of applications is April 15, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

APC caretaker committee denies reports of Buni’s sack

THE All Progressive Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Monday denied reports...
News

FG opposes recruitment of Nigerian volunteers as mercenaries in Ukraine

THE Federal Government has kicked against recruitment of Nigerian volunteers as mercenaries by Ukraine...
News

IWMF offers Elizabeth Neuffer Fellowship

THE International Women's Media Foundation (IWMF) is accepting applications for the Elizabeth Neuffer Fellowship. The Elizabeth Neuffer...
News

Abba Kyari’s co-defendants plead guilty to NDLEA charges

SUSPENDED Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari was on Monday arraigned alongside six others before...
Diaspora News

Condemnation trails NASS’ rejection of Diaspora voting bill

CHAIRMAN of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation in Europe (NIDO-Europe) Bashir Obasekola has expressed...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Tinubu: Illnesses associated with shaky hands

Why we volunteer to fight in Ukraine

Finally, Buhari departs for medicals in London

Opportunities for Nigerian traders as crude, wheat, palm oil prices skyrocket

Putin gives conditions for ending Ukraine offensive

Taraba: Consultants resign, shun new equipment at FMC Jalingo for overseas jobs

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

TCN upgrades Egbin substation to enhance bulk electricity supply in Lagos

Nigeria, a country with too many sovereigns

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAbba Kyari’s co-defendants plead guilty to NDLEA charges
Next articleFG opposes recruitment of Nigerian volunteers as mercenaries in Ukraine

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.