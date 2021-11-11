33.4 C
Abuja

Jailbreaks: 3,906 escaped inmates still on the run ― Aregbesola

Bankole Abe
Rauf Aregbesola, the former Governor of Osun State and the present minister of Interior. PhotoCredit: NewsWire

1min read

MINISTER of Interior Rauf Aregbesola says 3,906 prisoners who escaped from various jailbreaks across the country are still on the run but will soon be apprehended.

Aregbesola said this during a media briefing at the presidential villa, Abuja, organised by the Presidential Media Team on Thursday. According to him, 4,369 inmates escaped from the centres from 2020 to date, out of which some were recaptured.

He affirmed that the escaped inmates would soon be rearrested because the biometrics of all the inmates have been taken nationwide, which he said would make it easy for the escapees to be tracked and rearrested.

“We have their biometrics. Whenever and wherever they appear to transact any business, their cover will be blown.”

“How long can they continue to run from the state? The state is a patient bird. You can run but you can never hide,” he said.

He disclosed that 69,680 inmates are currently in the database of the Nigeria Correctional Service.

The ICIR had reported how gunmen invaded a correctional facility in Oyo state in the early hours of Friday, October 22, 2021, killing two security operatives before breaching the facility’s perimeter fence and freeing many inmates.

