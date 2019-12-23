JAMB announces dates for 2020 UTME, deletes 131 CBT centres over exam fraud 

REGISTRAR of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede has announced that the board has fixed the date for the commencement of 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to hold between 14 March to 14 April 2020.

Oloyede who made this known in Abuja on Monday during a meeting with states commissioners of education, said the registration for the examination will hold between January 13 and 17 February, 2020.

He disclosed that a total of 131 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres have been deleted from the JAMB’s portal as a result of their involvement in examination malpractices.

The Registrar added that the board has earmarked N28 million for the purchase of FX Scanners in addition to the use of biometrics to fight examination malpractices in the 2020 UTME.

On Mock UTME, Oloyede said the mock UTME would hold on February 18, while it’s registration would be between January 13 to February 15.

Borno State Commissioner of Education Isa Hussaini whose state has some of the high cases of malpractices said the state government would close down all the ‘miracle centres in the state’.

“In Borno State, we have places we call Miracle Centers. But we will close down all of them,” he said.