back to top

JAMB directs public universities to conclude 2025 admissions in October

Reading time: 1 mins
News
2025 JAMB: 9 out of 10 candidates with highest scores applied for engineering courses
JAMB's logo
Nanji Nandang VENLEY
Nanji Nandang VENLEY

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all public universities in Nigeria to conclude their 2025 admission processes by October 31, 2025.

This was disclosed in the board’s weekly bulletin released on Monday, August 18.

It also ordered private universities to complete their admissions by November 30, 2025, while all tertiary institutions in Nigeria, both public and private, are expected to conclude the process by the end of the year.

“Following the directives issued at the 2025 Policy Meeting chaired by the Honourable Minister of Education, all tertiary institutions have been instructed to conclude their admission processes by the end of 2025.

“Public universities to complete admissions by 31st October, 2025. Private universities to complete admissions by 30th November, 2025. All other institutions (public and private) to complete admissions by 31st December 2025,” the circular stated.

The ICIR reported in July that JAMB set 150 as the minimum cut-off mark for admissions into Nigerian universities for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The body set 100 as the minimum cut-off mark for admissions into polytechnics and colleges of education, with a minimum cut-off mark for colleges of nursing sciences was set at 140.

The JAMB urged all institutions to conclude admissions before the stipulated deadlines, noting that even if any institution is not prepared to begin a new academic session, it should process and archive its admissions.

“Consequently, institutions conducting post-UTME screenings are expected to conclude those exercises in good time to comply with the 2025 admissions schedule,” JAMB said.


     

     

    The ICIR reported that after the resit UTME results were released on May 25, JAMB noted that 1,365,479 (70.7 per cent) out of 1.9 million candidates scored below 200..

    Read Also:

    2017 UTME Kicks Off With 57,000 Candidates
    2017 UTME: JAMB Urges Candidates To Crosscheck Data
    2019 UTME: JAMB registers 1.6m candidates in one month
    2019 UTME: JAMB suspends nine CBT centres for extorting candidates

    In the initial results released by JAMB on May 9, 2025, JAMB said over 1.5 million candidates out of 1.9 million candidates who took the exam scored below 200 out of the total 400 marks.

    This development led to outrage with many Nigerians calling for a probe into the mass failure.

    The Board registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, apologised for the trauma caused, admitting to errors in handling the examination, after an investigation.

    Author Page

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement