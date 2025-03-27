back to top

Japan, Canada threaten revenge as Trump imposes 25% tariffs on imported vehicles

Reading time: 2 mins
World News
Japan, Canada threaten revenge as Trump imposes 25% tariffs on imported vehicles
US President Donald Trump
Nanji Nandang Venley
Nanji Nandang Venley

JAPAN’S Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has condemned Washington’s decision to impose steep tariffs on auto imports and parts, calling it “extremely regrettable.”

As Asian markets opened on Thursday, March 27, carmaker stocks saw sharp declines, prompting Ishiba to say that Tokyo was “considering all possible countermeasures.”

“Japan is a country that is making the largest amount of investment to the United States, so we wonder if it makes sense for (Washington) to apply uniform tariffs to all countries. That is a point we’ve been making and will continue to do so,” Ishiba told parliament.

“We need to consider what’s best for Japan’s national interest. We’re putting all options on the table in considering the most effective response,” Ishiba said, without elaborating on the possible steps Tokyo could take.

The ICIR reports that U.S. President Donald Trump announced steep tariffs on auto imports and parts on Wednesday, March 26, ahead of additional trade levies expected next week.

“What we’re going to be doing is a 25 per cent tariff on all cars that are not made in the United States,” Trump said, as he signed the order in the Oval Office.

Trump noted that the duties would take effect at 12:01 a.m. (0401 GMT) on April 3, targeting foreign-made cars and light trucks, with key automobile parts also facing tariffs later in the month.

Meanwhile, Trump’s senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, Peter Navarro, in a briefing after the announcement, blasted “foreign trade cheaters” who, he said, turned America’s manufacturing sector into a “lower wage assembly operation for foreign parts.”

Navarro particularly criticised Germany and Japan for keeping the production of higher-value parts within their own countries.

Reacting, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned Trump’s tariffs as a “direct attack” on his country’s workers, stating that the cabinet would meet on Thursday to discuss possible retaliation.

Read Also:

100-year-old weekly news magazine to shut down in Japan
5 Killed In Train-Bus Collision In Canada
Biden tests positive for covid, suspends campaign
Carney elected Liberal leader, set to replace Trudeau as Canada’s PM

Similarly, South Korea’s auto industry minister Ahn Duk-geun announced on Thursday that the government was planning an emergency response by April.

“Global uncertainties are growing, but South Korean auto companies will not be fighting alone,” Ahn said. The government will consider financial assistance, investment support, and help with market diversification, Duk-geun said.


     

     

    Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva warned that Trump’s additional tariffs could harm the U.S. economy.

    “Protectionism benefits no country in the world,” Lula said at a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday, vowing to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization over the trade levy on Brazilian steel.

    The ICIR reports that the latest tariff hike adds to existing duties Trump has introduced since assuming office in January.

    Trump imposed 25 per cent duty on steel and aluminum on imports from key US trading partners, Canada, Mexico, and China, in the first week of March.

     

    Author Page

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement