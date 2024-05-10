Jigawa Reps member Isa Dongoyaro dies at 46

A MEMBER of the House of Representatives, Isa Dongoyaro, is dead.

He was 46.

Dongoyaro, who represented the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency in Jigawa State on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, died on Friday, May 10, after a brief illness.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, on Friday.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Hon Isa Dogonyaro (Kogunan Ringim), the distinguished member representing the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives. Hon Dogonyaro passed away after a brief illness.

“Hon Isa Dogonyaro was a dedicated and passionate legislator who served his constituents and the nation with utmost commitment. He was a pillar in the House, contributing significantly to the development of legislation, particularly in the area of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control, where he served as the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee,” Rotimi noted.

He extended the lawmakers’ condolences to the deceased’s family, adding that burial arrangements would be communicated soon.

About six months ago, the House of Representatives lost one of its members Abdulkadir Danbuga, who died at 63.

He died and was buried on Wednesday, October 11, according to Islamic rites, after a brief illness.

Danbuga, who was also elected on the APC platform, represented the Isa/Sabon Birnin Federal Constituency of Sokoto State until his passing.

A few months before his death, in April 2023, Isma’ila Maihanchi, elected to represent Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency in Taraba, died shortly before the inauguration of the 10th assembly.

He was 36.