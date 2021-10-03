Joe Igbokwe blames IPOB over Anambra home attack

SPECIAL Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Drainage and Water Resources Joe Igbokwe, Sunday, accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of attacking his home in Anambra State.

“IPOB invaded my house in Nnewi about now. I am sure they razed down the my house giving the jerrycans of petrol I saw being offloaded from their Sienna car via CCTV. To God be the glory,” he stated.

“I am still alive,” he added. “My study is my greatest regret.”

Meanwhile, the agitators were also accused of setting ablaze a Police station and office of the State Security Service (SSS), in the state.

The incident, reportedly, occurred on Sunday at about 1pm, but both security agencies are yet to provide official information with respect to the supposed event.

IPOB was recently accused of assassinating Chike Akunyili, husband to the late Dora Akunyili.

The secessionist group has distanced itself from Akunyili’s attack.

In a recent statement, Head of Media and Publicity Emma Powerful, on October 1, accused top government officials of the state in Anambra and Imo of the killings.

Some names and phone numbers were supposedly identified to have allegedly committed the crime.

“Worried by the increasing rate of senseless killings in Biafra land especially Anambra and Imo States, the intelligence unit of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been intensifying efforts towards uncovering the masterminds of these heinous crimes. These efforts have paid off as the unit has been able to track some of the the people behind the atrocities. “Through intelligence, we discovered that the Supreme Court Administrator of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and his fellow traitors with the collaboration of the evil Nigeria security agents established fake ESN group to eliminate perceived political opponents in the South East particularly in Imo State,” the statement read. It further said that the IPOB’s “intelligence unit, the M. Branch, discovered that Hope Uzodinma is behind the killing of innocent citizens of Imo State. He and his co-traitors in their desperation to demonise IPOB and impress their Fulani slavemasters, set up a fake Eastern Security Network, ESN which they are using to terrorise the people to create the wrong impression that IPOB and ESN have gone violent.”

However, The ICIR reached out to the Anambra Police Command’s Public Relations Officer Ikenganyia Anthony through a text message and calls to verify the alleged Sunday attack but his number was unavailable and the text message, unreturned.

The DSS Spokesperson Peter Afunaya did not also return a text message sent to him regarding the incident.