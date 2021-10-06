Abaribe makes case for secessionists, says Nigeria diversity is not well managed

— 1min read

Abaribe stated this during his appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Tuesday.

“Why we’re having separatist agitations everywhere in the country is that some people are unable to manage our diversity,” Abaribe said.

He alleged that the people of the South-East were being marginalised and treated unfairly.

He called on the media to stop blaming every event in the region on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) because there were over 30 separatist groups in the South-East bent on actualising their dream of Biafra.

“One of the biggest problems that the media also has is that they tag everything IPOB in the South-East.

“You won’t believe that there are more than 30 different separatist organisations. IPOB, MASSOB, there are so many and each one of them comes back to the same thing.”

He said the present administration could only quell separatists groups in the zone, but could not kill the ideology if the root causes of the agitations were not addressed.

When asked if he was a supporter of IPOB, Abaribe said he was in support of justice and the cries of the people.

“I’m a supporter of the cries of our people against injustice. I stand with my people.”

He restated that he had no regret for standing as one of the sureties of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu in 2017.

Abaribe’s statements are coming days after President Buhari alleged during his Independence Day’s speech that an ongoing investigation had revealed that a member of the National Assembly was sponsoring secessionist groups in the country.

“The recent arrests of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, and the ongoing investigations being conducted have revealed certain high-profile financiers behind these individuals. We are vigorously pursuing these financiers including one identified as a serving member of the National Assembly,” he said.