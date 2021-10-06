24.5 C
No option will be ruled out to ensure security in Anambra election, says Malami

News
Lukman ABOLADE
Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation

ATTORNEY General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami has said that no option will be ruled out in ensuring security during the upcoming November 6 Anambra gubernatorial election.

Malami said this on Wednesday in Abuja when asked if the Federal Government would declare a state of emergency during Anambra polls.

“When our national security is attacked, and the sanctity of our constitutionally guaranteed democracy is threatened, no possibility is ruled out,” Malami said.

He further said that the government had a responsibility to ensure the sustenance of democratic order and provide security of lives and properties.

Malami noted that the Federal Government might, within the context of its constitutional obligations, declare a state of emergency.

“So, what I’m saying in essence, no possibility is out ruled by a government in terms of ensuring the sanctity of our democratic order, in terms of ensuring that our elections in Anambra hold, and you cannot out rule possibilities inclusive of the possibility of a declaration of a state of emergency where it is established.”

He said it was a possibility if the state government failed to ensure the sanctity of security of lives, properties, and democratic order.

The Centre for Democracy Development (CDD) had said that a violent enforcement of a sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was the biggest threat to voter turnout in the election.

Anambra State and other South-East states have seen loss of lives and properties due to clashes between Nigeria’s security operatives and members of the IPOB/ Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Several buildings belonging to Nigerian institutions, including the Police, State Security Services and electoral institutions, have been destroyed by the IPOB group and criminal elements.

On Monday, unknown gunmen attacked the SSS office in Imo state.

One SSS operative was killed while the office was also burnt down.

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via [email protected], on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

