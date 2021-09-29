29.1 C
Abuja

Anambra election: Violent enforcement of IPOB’s sit-at-home, biggest threat to voter turnout, says CDD

Lukman ABOLADE
Idayat Hassan CDD Executive Director speaking during the conference on misinformation and disinformation held in Abuja Photo Source: CDD

1min read

THE Centre for Democracy Development (CDD) has said that a violent enforcement of a sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is the biggest threat to voter turnout on November 6, Anambra governorship election.

This was contained in a statement signed by CDD Director Idayat Hassan made available to The ICIR on Tuesday.

“Currently, business and other activities grind to a halt every Monday as people across eastern Nigeria either willingly observe the order or remain home for their safety.

“A shared perception is that the outcome of the trial of IPOB’s leader Nnamdi Kanu could have implications for peace in the state, and particularly during the election. There is anxiety that the group may declare a harshly enforced month-long sit-at-home order that may extend into the election,” the statement read in part.

The group said findings were made after its Governance and Election team conducted an on-the-ground assessment from  September 21-25, 2021.

The statement further read that the pre-election assessment was a crucial first step in the organisation’s overall intervention in the 2021 Anambra election.

“In the coming weeks, the organisation will begin extensive and targeted programmes to support the delivery of a credible and peaceful election,” CDD said.

The centre also said another concern identified from its assessment was the spread of political misinformation and disinformation, which could instigate violence and apathy.

The South-East part of the country has seen many losses of lives and properties due to clashes between Nigeria’s security operatives and members of the IPOB/ Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Several buildings belonging to Nigerian institutions, including Police, State Security Services and electoral institutions, have been destroyed by the IPOB group.

The last Anambra State election in 2018 recorded low voter turnout as only 442,242 cast their votes out of the 1,770,127 registered voters in the state, according to data obtained from the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via [email protected], on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Previous articleAACR calls for application for cancer journalism prize

