Journalismfund.eu offers webinar on ethical reporting of human trafficking

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
www.journalismfund.eu Journalismfund.eu | Facilitating investigative and independent journalism
AN  independent non-profit organisation, Journalismfund.eu, is inviting investigative journalists to its webinar themed ‘Ethics and journalism: Reporting human trafficking responsibly.’

The programme is slated for Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

The webinar aims at discussing ethical guidelines for journalists when reporting on victims and survivors of human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and labor abuse.

Journalists worldwide can participate in a free webinar and learn how to cover human trafficking stories responsibly.

The webinar will also explore the possibilities to collaborate with civil society organisations that share the goal of ending modern slavery.

Journalists participating in this training will gain useful information to help build rapport with victims and survivors of modern slavery.

The organisers say, “human trafficking is one of the three most profitable criminal activities.”

In this framework, making assumptions about victims of exploitation could be discriminatory. For that reason, journalists need to search, dig and examine these cases being careful about the victims’ and survivors’ testimonies, the organisers noted.

Registration is ongoing, interested applicants can register here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Media Opportunities

