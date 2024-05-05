Journalist injured by metal debris not stray bullet inside government house – official

A journalist with Abubakar Rimi Television station (ARTV), Naziru Idris Ya’u, has sustained an injury within the premises of the Kano Government House.

Although he was reported to have been hit by a stray bullet in an incident that happened on Friday, May 3, the state government has denied the allegation.

Ya’u was said to have returned to the government residence after an assignment with Governor Abba Yusuf some minutes before the bullet struck his shoulder.

The reporter, who sustained a minor injury as a result, was rushed to the Government House Clinic, where he was treated and discharged.

However, the state government in a statement released on Saturday, May 4, by Sanusi Tofa, the director general of publicity and media, refuted the claim, noting that the journalist was hurt by metal shards from the current construction at the Kano State Government House

“The attention of Kano State Government has been drawn to a one-sided media report on social media revealing that a journalist, with the state Television station, attached to the Government house was hit by a stray bullet.

“The incident, which occurred amidst a flurry of misinformation, sparked widespread concern and speculation regarding the safety of journalists covering events at the government house.

“For clarity purposes, Naziru Yau, the reporter of the state television station was not hit by any stray bullet. Instead, he sustained injuries from the metal debris emanating from an ongoing construction at the Kano State Government House, an area that has been barricaded for caution.” The statement read in part.

He claimed that following examinations by medical staff affiliated with the government house, the incident’s real nature became known.

In addition to reiterating the government’s commitment to continuously examine and improve current safety procedures in order to prevent such incidents in the future, he advised journalists to always exercise caution and vigilance in the course of their duties.

The ICIR reports that the incident happened on Friday, May 3, a day set aside for the marking of the World Press Freedom Day.

It also coincided with the day the news of the abduction of Daniel Ojukwu, a journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), was reported.

The ICIR reported that while many Nigerian journalists joined the rest of the world in advocating press freedom on World Press Freedom Day, Ojukwu languished in police detention over allegations of cybercrime.

Ojukwu was abducted by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector-General of Police on Wednesday, May 1, but his abduction became known on Friday, coinciding with World Press Freedom Day.

According to a report by FIJ, he is currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, in Lagos, and has been denied access to legal representation.

The attacks, which have continued to generate widespread condemnation from journalists and concerned Nigerians, was deemed a significant setback in the ongoing battle against impunity and harassment of media professionals in Nigeria.

Earlier on Friday, The ICIR reported how the latest data on the 2024 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) placed Nigeria as one of West Africa’s most dangerous and difficult countries for journalists.

This followed Nigeria’s placement at 112th out of 180 countries in terms of journalists being regularly monitored, attacked, and arbitrarily arrested.

Mustapha USMAN Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected]. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M