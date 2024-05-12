JTF uncovers 50 illegal refining sites in Bayelsa

THE Joint Military Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, said it uncovered no fewer than 50 illegal refining sites within the Biseni Forests in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Bayelsa and other states in the Niger Delta corridor have been notorious for oil theft, crippling the Nigerian economy. The menace has led to a loss of human lives.

Briefing journalists on the recent discovery, the JTF Commander, John Okeke, said illegal refining of stolen crude occurred in each of the sites.

Okeke, who led the operation, said the team discovered a large pit capable of accommodating no fewer than 10 trucks of alternative gas oil (AGO), known as diesel.

“Our team moved from Ahoada-West in Rivers to discover these 50 illegal refining sites in Biseni, Bayelsa.

“It is from this large pit that they distribute to their illegal refining sites,” he said.

He noted that the JTF had severally warned against illegal oil businesses in the area.

”We have continued to warn, we are not going to relent. We will not get tired, we will continue to work, and we shall locate them wherever they are,” he vowed.

The ICIR reports that oil theft and illegal crude oil refining are a huge source of worry in the region.

Okeke urged the public to help in providing credible information to tackle the menace.

Read Also:

”We can’t do it alone, we need the support of the public. You can’t imagine that such activities will be ongoing in this thick forest except with reliable intelligence,” he said.

The ICIR reports that Nigeria hardly meets its crude oil quota supply for the international market amid the unending activities of oil bunkers.

Besides other reports, a recent investigation by The ICIR revealed that a feud between illegal oil bunkers led to the killing of 17 soldiers in the Okuama community in Ughelli South LGA of Delta.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





The investigation uncovered that oil theft in the Niger Delta region are perpetrated by influential Nigerians and foreigners.

The cartel includes top military operators, government officials, highly-placed and retired oil industry players, politicians and business persons, and they belong to financiers of oil bunkering syndicates, which over the years have plunged the country’s economy into the abyss of decline.

Since the Okuama incident which has yet to abate, the JTF has been discovering illegal oil refining sites in the Niger Delta.

On March 7, the JTF reportedly uncovered 30 illegal refineries in Samkiri, a settlement in the Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State which is among other discoveries in recent times.