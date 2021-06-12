We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Nigerian police, on Saturday morning, fired teargas to disperse protesters who converged peacefully for the June 12 protest in the Ojota area of Lagos State.

A policeman was seen shouting “you are criminals” and pointing his gun towards the protesters in a livestreamed video seen by The ICIR on the Facebook page of Premium Times.

In response to the action of the police, the protesters chorused, “We are not criminals; we are only fighting for our rights, we are only demanding a better Nigeria.”

“We are organised. We have banners. We are not here for war,” some of the protesters added.

However, moments later, some of the protesters, including journalists who were at the scene to cover the protest, were seen scampering and running for safety.

“You can see them. We are asking for our rights and they are shooting at us,” one of the protesters could be heard saying as the smoke from the teargas canisters covered the screen.

“Later, they will tell us that it is photoshopped,” another protester added.

The organisers of the protest are demanding accountability and better governance from the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The protesters are asking Buhari to resign from office if he cannot tackle insecurity and provide good governance in the country.