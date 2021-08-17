Kabul: Taliban promises inclusive government as leadership tussle looms

The Taliban renamed Afghanistan the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’ after its fighters took control of Kabul on Sunday.

A member of the Taliban’s cultural commission Enamullah Samangani also asked all government staff to return to their duty posts without fear.

“The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join,” Samangani said in the first comments on governance from the Taliban since the takeover.

He, however, implied that Afghans, who were predominantly Muslims, already knew the rules of Islamic law which the Taliban expected them to follow. But he remained vague on other details.

“They (women) should be in government structure according to Shariah law…Our people are Muslims and we are not here to force them to Islam.

“Those working in any part or department of the government should resume their duties with full satisfaction and continue their duties without any fear,” he said.

Media reported that Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who oversaw the signing of the withdrawal agreement with the U. S., arrived in Kandahar on Tuesday from Qatar ahead of a possible deal.

In February 2020, Baradar was present during the signing of the Doha Agreement, under which the US would draw its forces down; in return, the Taliban promised not to let extremists use the country as a staging ground for attacking the US or its allies.

He is said to be the de facto president of the newly declared Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

However, in a twist, the Vice President Amrullah Saleh of the government which collapsed on Sunday claimed he was the country’s ‘legitimate’ caretaker president.

Saleh said under the constitution, he should be in charge because President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country.

“Clarity: As per the constitution of Afghanistan, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the president the FVP (First Vice President) becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country and am the legitimate care taker President. I’m reaching out to all leaders to secure their support and consensus, ” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Saleh further said that he would never bow to the Taliban terrorists under any circumstance.

“I will never betray the soul and legacy of my hero Ahmad Shah Masoud, the commander, the legend and the guide. I won’t disappoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with Taliban. Never,” he stated.