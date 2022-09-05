25.2 C
Abuja

APC lawmaker proposes bill to stop same faith presidential ticket

Politics and GovernanceLegislature
Vincent Ufuoma
Smart Adeyemi
Senator Smart Adeyemi
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

SMART Adeyemi, the lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly under the All Progressives Congress (APC) has proposed a bill seeking to end the nomination of candidates of the same religion for president and vice presidential positions in the country.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adeyemi disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Sunday.

He said there was a need to forestall the contentious issues surrounding the nomination of candidates of the same religion by political parties after the 2023 presidential election.

The bill titled ‘A Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act 2022 and for other related matters connected, 2022″ seeks to amend Section 84 of the Act by inserting a new Sub-section (3).

According to Adeyemi, the new Sub-section will read: “No political party shall nominate candidates of the same religion as Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates after this dispensation.”

“This bill may be cited as Electoral Act 2022 (Amendment) Bill, 2022,” he added.

Adeyemi said the bill seeks to amend the Electoral Act 2022 to promote religious harmony in the country by discouraging political parties from fielding running mates of the same religion as the presidential candidate.

- Advertisement -

“I hereby propose an amendment of Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022 by inserting a new Sub-section 3.

“When this is accommodated, it will serve as a guide against any oversight such as this in the future as further occurrences will be deemed as silent policies which will be capable of bringing down the fabrics of the nation.

“For me as a statesman, I owe myself the responsibility to speak the truth at all times, irrespective of mischievous misinterpretations.”

Adeyemi said he supported the position of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the contentious issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He, however, said he was fully in support of the candidacy of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as APC candidates for the 2023 presidential election, given their “sterling performances and pedigrees in governance”.

”Let me say very clearly that I am in total support of the issues and concerns raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). I am a practising Christian.

”But we must not confront these issues in such a manner that will obstruct the fabric of our national unity, peace and stability which we have all fought very hard to keep.

- Advertisement -

“Yes, there have been oversights in key appointments in the past, which tends to keep the Christians at a disadvantage and this has caused apprehension amongst us.

“It must not be seen that there are no Christians who are eminently qualified to occupy any of these positions,” he added.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Zamfara govt pays N25m license fee debt to NBC

THE Zamfara State government has paid the sum of N25 million to the National...
Human Rights

Two years after, families who lost breadwinners during #EndSARS protest struggle for survival in Enugu

By Arinze Chijioke Two years after, families who lost breadwinners during #EndSARS protest struggle for...
Crime

Ogun Speaker, Oluomo, to be arraigned over N2.5bn fraud, forgery allegations

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is expected to take the Speaker of...
Diaspora News

Full list of winners at the 15th Headies awards held in Atlanta

NIGERIAN Singer Daniel Benson, famously known as Buju or BNXN, has won the 15th...
News

Motion without movement: Key sectors still in recession despite Q2 3.54 per cent growth

NIGERIA'S economy witnessed growth in the second quarter of 2022, according to the National...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleZamfara govt pays N25m license fee debt to NBC

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.