Kaduna Govt shutdown hotels, bars, others for violating COVID-19 safety guidelines

THE Kaduna State Government on Friday closed down some recreational centres in the state over failure to obey guidelines on reopening businesses put in place for operating within the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Ministry of Business Innovation and Technology enforced the shutting down of the leisure facilities which included hotels, bars, lounges, restaurants, bakeries, and swimming pools.

Idris Nyam, the Commissioner in charge of the ministry who led the enforcement team met customers dining in the restaurants, bakeries, and drinking inside the hotel bars during the course of the exercise.

According to Channels Television, the hotels and restaurant operators were also sanctioned for non-compliance with social distancing, failure to provide hand washing facilities at the entrance of the facilities and other designated points. Others were sanctioned for failure to wear face masks.

The Commissioner, however warned that the state government would not hesitate to punish violators of safety protocols or tolerate non-compliant facilities that violate the stipulated guidelines.

In June, The ICIR reported that Kaduna State Government shut down a private secondary school, Future Leaders International School and revoked its license to operate.

The state government said the school authorities violated the federal and the state’s government COVID-19 Quarantine Order, which directed that all schools should remain closed.