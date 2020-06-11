Kaduna govt shuts down private school, revokes licence for violating quarantine order

KADUNA State Government says it has closed Future Leaders International School and revoked its license to operate.

According to a message released on Twitter on Thursday through the official Twitter account of the Governor of Kaduna @Govkaduna, the school opened and conducted entrance exams contrary to the provisions of the Quarantine Order, which directed all schools, both public and private, to remain closed.

Earlier, Umma Ahmad, Director-General of Kaduna State School Quality Assurance had announced that the state government had closed down the school and that it license would also be revoked.

Ahmad had stated that the school was shut down on Wednesday for conducting entrance examination into Junior Secondary School I (JSS I) and Senior Secondary School I (SSI) for 70 pupils.

She added that government officials found 34 teaching and non-teaching staffers, including construction workers within the school premises.

The DG explained that the conduct of the school was in violation of the federal and the state’s government COVID-19 Quarantine Order, which directed that all schools should remain closed.

According to her, government representatives had held a series of meetings with the leadership of the Nigerian Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in the state on why schools should remain closed.

“It was resolved that members of the association should leverage on e-learning introduced by the Ministry of Education to keep children learning at home and at no cost to parents,” she said.