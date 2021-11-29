Kaduna to commence four-day working week from December 1

— 1 min read

THE Kaduna State Government has announced that it will transition to a four-day working week by December 1.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Muyiwa Adekeye, on Monday.

Adekeye noted that the transition would affect all public servants, excluding those in schools and healthcare facilities.

“All public servants, other than those in schools and healthcare facilities, will work from home on Fridays. This interim working arrangement will subsist until the government is ready to move to the next stage of the transition, which will culminate in the four-day week across all MDAs in the state,” he said.

According to the statement, the new system was intended to reflect lessons learnt during the COVID-19 lockdown. The government promised to provide digital devices that would enhance workers’ productivity while working from home.

“Senior officials are working on detailed guidelines to ensure that the emergency services and the education and health systems in the state continue to deliver services 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the transition and beyond.

“The government will also ramp up its efforts to give public servants access to digital devices and platforms to enable them work effectively from home,” it read.

Adekeye expressed expectations by the state government that the required legal framework would be in place by 2022 to afford the private sector more time to switch to the new system.