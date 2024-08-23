Kamala Harris formally accepts Democratic nomination

VICE-PRESIDENT of the United States, Kamala Harris, has formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Delivering her acceptance speech, on Thursday, August 22, Harris pledged a “new way forward” for all Americans as she and her opponent, former president and Republican candidate, Donald Trump entered the final 11 weeks of a keenly contested campaign.

Harris vowed to end the war in Gaza and fight tyranny around the world.

“In the enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny, I know where I stand and I know where the United States belongs,” she declared.

Harris noted that the upcoming election is a chance to “move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past”.

She pledged to secure Israel, bring hostages home from Gaza, and end the war in the Palestinian enclave.

“Now is the time to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done. And let me be clear, I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself.

“What has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost, desperate hungry people fleeing for safety over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking,” she said.

Naming leaders like Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who according to her are “rooting for Trump,” Harris said she would not “cosy up to tyrants and dictators” rather she would do whatever it takes to protect American interests against Iran, reiterating her determination to support NATO members and Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The conference ended when 100,000 balloons descended on the applauding audience after her address.

Harris made history as the first black and Asian-American woman to lead a major party’s presidential ticket.

The ICIR reported in July that President Joe Biden endorsed her as the Democratic nominee ahead of the November election, hours after he stepped down from the presidential race.

Biden stepped down from seeking re-election, days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Subsequently, Harris named Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, as her running mate in the elections.

The ICIR reports that Walz was picked over other high-profile politicians, including Pennsylvania Governor, Josh Shapiro, and Arizona senator, Mark Kelly, pencilled by bookmakers as nominees.