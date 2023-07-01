30.1 C
Kano demolitions: I am reclaiming public assets stolen by Ganduje — Yusuf

The governor-elect for Kano state, Kabir Abba Yusuf

KANO State governor, Abba Yusuf, says he embarked on the demolition of structures across the state in order to recover public properties ‘stolen’ by the administration of his predecessor Abdullahi Ganduje.

He said this while receiving the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, district heads and members of the Emirate Council, at the government house on Friday, June 30. 

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Hisham Habib, the visit was part of the Eid Kabir celebrations.

Since the governor assumed office on May 29, several buildings across different parts of the state have been pulled down. One of the first structures demolished was the government house roundabout.

The state government said the structure was too tall to be placed in front of the Government House as it blocks the view for security surveillance.

Following this, the governor Yusuf has continued to carry out demolition of structures.

The ICIR reported that the first of such buildings to be demolished, a three-storey structure, is located on the Race Course Playground in the Nasarawa GRA area of the state.

The governor also promised to demolish more illegal structures erected on plots of land reserved for schools, graveyards, markets and hospitals.

“I am announcing, today, that all these public places and assets that were immorally plundered and sold by the Ganduje administration should be taken over by law enforcement agencies, led by the police, the DSS, Civil Defence, and Hisbah pending the final decision of government,” he said.

The demolition of these structures across thr state has drawn criticism from Nigerians across the country.

Last Monday, residents hit the streets to protest the ongoing demolition exercise.

    However, addressing the Emir and his entourage, Yusuf argued that It is essential to reclaim public properties that individuals and cronies acquired illegally from the previous administration.

    He said structures belonging to the state government illegally sold to private entities during Ganduje’s administration would be recovered.

    “Your Highness, it is important for the Emirate Council to note that we embarked on the demolition exercise to reclaim public properties that were illegally acquired, and we will ensure that all such properties are restored for the benefit of the good people of Kano,” he said.

    Yusuf, of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), defeated Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ganduje’s anointed candidate, to win the governorship election in Kano State.

    IHUOMA Chiedozie
