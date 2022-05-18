32.2 C
Abuja

2023: Drama as Ganduje refuses to endorse Amaechi

Niyi OYEDEJI
THERE was a mild drama in Kano on Wednesday as Governor Abdullahi Ganduje refused to endorse the former minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket.

Ameachi had visited the state as part of his nationwide consultation to meet with the APC stakeholders and delegates ahead of the party primaries.

Ganduje, while speaking at the APC stakeholders meeting where Ameachi was present, said Kano is known as a swing state that will continue to swing.

The governor, while refusing to endorse the former minister, said Amaechi would know where the state eventually swung to at the right time.

Reacting to the comment, Amaechi told the governor that the people in the APC already knew where Ganduje’s loyalty was, adding that he was only in the state to convince him that he is the most qualified among the aspirants.

Ganduje is a known ally of another APC presidential aspirant, former Lagos State governor Ahmed Tinubu.

Amaechi, however, said he was more qualified than Tinubu, saying that the former Lagos governor had never been a minister, and even as a lawmaker, Tinubu only served for a few months.

He also noted that he was more qualified than Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, adding that while Osinbajo was a commissioner in Lagos, he was already a Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Amaechi is one of the over 20 aspirants who are seeking the presidential ticket of the ruling APC.

