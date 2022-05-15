28.8 C
Abuja

I will resign on Monday, says Amaechi

Politics and GovernanceElections
Niyi OYEDEJI
FILE PHOTO: Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's Minister of Transportation.
1min read

THE Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated that he would follow President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive and submit his resignation letter on Monday.

Amaechi stated this today, Sunday May 15, 2022 when he visited Kaduna State to solicit for the support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates for the presidential primary.

The ICIR had reported how President Muhammadu Buhari had given a directive that members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) seeking election should quit his cabinet on or before May 16, 2022.

Buhari then met on Friday with the affected ministers that had resigned for a valedictory meeting.

A few hours after the meeting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said that he had withdrawn his presidential aspiration and would remain in office as minister.

There were also reports that the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had also withdrawn their political aspirations.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, had also resigned from FEC to pursue their presidential bid.

Ameachi, with his promise to quit from FEC, expressed his appreciation to Buhari for the opportunity to serve as minister.

He mentioned the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train, reiterating it would not have happened if FEC had approved the surveillance contract he requested to monitor the rail track.

 

 

