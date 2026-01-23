Kano Governor Abba Yusuf dumps NNPP

KANO State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has resigned his membership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), citing deepening internal crises, leadership disputes, and protracted legal battles within the party.

The governor’s decision was made public on Friday, January 23, through a statement by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The statement noted that Yusuf formally communicated his resignation in a letter addressed to the NNPP Chairman of Diso-Chiranchi Ward in Gwale Local Government Area, with effect from January 25, 2026.

“i write with a deep sense of gratitude to formally notify the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of my decision to resign my membership of the party,” Yusuf wrote.

Yusuf thanked the party for providing him with a political platform and for the support he received from its leadership and members across Kano State since joining the NNPP in 2022.

“I remain sincerely appreciative of the opportunity given to me by the party, its leadership, and members across Kano State to be part of its political journey since 2022, as well as the support, goodwill, and cooperation extended to me during my time in the party,” he said.

He further attributed his decision to unresolved leadership disagreements and ongoing legal disputes that have continued to destabilise the party at both state and national levels.

“In recent times, the party has been confronted with persistent internal challenges arising from leadership disagreements and ongoing legal processes, many of which are presently before the courts for judicial determination,” Yusuf noted.

According to him, the disputes has resulted in widespread disenfranchisement among party members, deepening divisions and weakening internal cohesion.

Yusuf said his resignation followed careful reflection, saying that “without prejudice to the party’s capacity to resolve its internal challenges, I have come to the conclusion that my resignation is in the best interest of the people of Kano State,” he added.

Following Yusuf’s exit, at least 21 members of the Kano State House of Assembly, eight federal lawmakers, and 44 local government chairmen were reported to have also left the NNPP, signalling a major collapse of the party’s structure in the state.

The development positions the APC to gain its 29th serving governor, further consolidating its dominance ahead of future electoral contests.

The ICIR reported a pattern of defections from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC, particularly among governors and lawmakers seeking to align with the APC ahead of the 2027 polls.