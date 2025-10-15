Bayelsa Gov Douye Diri quits PDP, silent about next party move

BAYELSA State Governor Douye Diri has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), further deepening the exodus of high-profile members from the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Channels TV, Diri made the announcement on Wednesday, October 14, at the executive council chamber of the Government House in Yenagoa.

He did not, however, disclose his next political destination but said his decision followed careful reflection on the political direction of the state.

His declaration was immediately backed by 23 members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, including the Speaker, marking a significant shift in the political alignment of the oil-rich state.

The development came barely 24 hours after Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah officially dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Mbah described his move as a strategic decision to connect Enugu and the South-East region to the “centre of power” in Abuja.

In recent months, The ICIR has reported a pattern of defections from the PDP to the ruling APC, particularly among governors and lawmakers seeking to align with the federal government.

On Tuesday, Kaila Dahuwa Samaila, the Senator representing Bauchi North and three members of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State also announced their departure from the PDP, citing persistent internal crises within the party.

Political analysts say Diri’s resignation may have ripple effects across the South-South, where the PDP has maintained a stronghold since 1999. His exit follows similar moves by Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno earlier in the year — both of whom defected to the APC alongside their cabinets.

Meanwhile, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday admitted that the party was battling internal sabotage. Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, he expressed disappointment over recent defections, including that of Governor Mbah, but maintained that the PDP would recover through reforms and discipline.

“There are people within our fold undermining the party, but we are addressing that,” Ologunagba said. “Our focus is on rebuilding the PDP ahead of our national convention in Ibadan, where a new leadership will emerge to reposition the party for future elections.”

The APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, has repeatedly described the wave of defections as evidence of the party’s growing dominance and the appeal of President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, particularly in regions historically controlled by the opposition.

Despite widespread public discontent over economic hardship, inflation, and unemployment, analysts are worried that the ruling party continues to consolidate power through political realignments and elite defections.