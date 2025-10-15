PDP expresses disappointment in Mbah for choosing APC

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed disappointment over the defection of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as regrettable but within his constitutional rights.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said on Wednesday, October 15, that while the PDP respects the governor’s personal choice, it views his action as unfortunate, especially given the trust and mandate he received on the party’s platform in 2023.

Ologunagba, who spoke on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, accused certain individuals within the PDP of sabotaging its efforts from within, adding that the leadership was taking steps to address internal cracks ahead of its national convention scheduled for November in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“We are disappointed by the governor’s decision, but we recognise that everyone has a right to make political choices. However, every choice comes with its consequences,”

“There are people who have worked against the unity and progress of the party, but we are methodically dealing with that,” Ologunagba said.

He explained that the convention would mark a “reset” for the party, producing a new National Working Committee capable of rebuilding confidence and strengthening the PDP’s role as the main opposition force.

Mbah had announced his defection to the APC in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday, October 14. He described the decision as a strategic step to “connect Enugu and the South-East to the centre of power in Abuja” and align with the ruling party’s development agenda.

Mbah’s defection was accompanied by members of the Enugu State Executive Council, the House of Assembly, local government chairmen, councillors, and other appointees. The APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, said the move signalled the ruling party’s growing strength in the South-East and readiness for the 2027 general elections.

The ICIR reports that the PDP has experienced a wave of defections in recent months, with governors, lawmakers, and party leaders switching allegiance to the APC. On the same day Mbah made his announcement, Kaila Dahuwa Samaila, the Senator representing Bauchi North, and three members of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State also left the PDP for the APC, citing persistent internal crises.

Earlier in the year, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno joined the ruling party, taking along members of their cabinets and political allies.

Despite growing concerns over inflation and rising living costs, the APC continues to expand its membership, consolidating its political dominance across regions. The PDP, however, maintains that it remains focused on rebuilding its internal structures to offer Nigerians a credible alternative in 2027.