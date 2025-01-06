back to top

Kano governor accepts commissioner’s resignation days after rejigging cabinet

Politics and Governance
Kano governor accepts commissioner's resignation days after rejigging cabinet
The Commissioner for the Ministry of Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Muhammad Diggol who resigned.
THE Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has accepted the resignation of the commissioner for project monitoring and evaluation, Muhammad Diggol, with immediate effect.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Tofa, on Sunday, January 5.

Diggol was appointed as commissioner for transportation at the inception of Yusuf’s administration in 2023.

He was later reassigned to the Ministry of Project Monitoring and Evaluation, where he served until his resignation on Sunday.

The governor appreciated Diggol for his selfless service, unwavering commitment, dedication, and exemplary work ethic during his tenure as a member of the State Executive Council (SEC).

The governor also extended his best wishes to Diggol in his future endeavours. However, no reason was offered for Diggol’s resignation.


     

     

    The ICIR reported that the governor, on Thursday, December 12, sacked the secretary to the state government (SSG), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, and scrapped the Office of the Chief of Staff (COS), occupied by Shehu Wada Sagagi.

    In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Dawakin-Tofa, the governor said the first major rejig of his cabinet took immediate effect, adding that the decision was to effect a pragmatic political realignment of his administration.

    Five commissioners were sacked by the governor in the cabinet shake-up. They include the commissioner for finance, Ibrahim Jibril Fagge; culture and tourism; Ladidi Ibrahim Garko; information and internal affairs; Baba Halilu Dantiye; special duties; Shehu Aliyu Yammedi; and rural community development; Abbas Sani Abbas.

    According to Dawakin Tofa, the governor also reassigned some commissioners “to enhance administrative performance and political retooling.”

