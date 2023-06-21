Kano governor reinstates anti-corruption agency chief Ganduje sacked

KANO State governor, Abba Kabir, has reinstated the state chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Magaji, that his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, had sacked.

The state House of Assembly had suspended Magaji, a lawyer, and Ganduje then sacked him in January.

But he challenged his sack in court and the court ordered his reinstatement.

Kabir, in a statement that his chief press secretary Sanusi Tofa issued on Wednesday, June 21, agreed with the court that Magaji was wrongly sacked.

The statement read, “Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Executive Governor of Kano State, approved the reinstatement of Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado as Chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission.

“Recall that Barrister Muhyi was suspended from office by the previous administration in questionable circumstances.

“The reinstatement is with immediate effect and in compliance with the court order.”

The ICIR reports that Magaji’s reinstatement follows a similar action by the new government earlier this month.

The governor had reinstated the head of the state’s revenue board Sani Abdulkadir Dambo on June 16.

Ganduje had sacked Dambo in December, 2022

The new government’s actions are part of what stakeholders and other residents of the state see as fallouts of the feud between the ruling party in the state, the New Nigeria People’s (NNPP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC), of which Ganduje is a member.

Residents of the state hold as an evidence of the crisis the ongoing demolition of structures built or approved by the past administration, which the incumbent sees as conflicting with the state master plan.

On June 9, The ICIR reported how the former governor said he could have slapped the NNPP leader and a former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, following the crisis that trailed the demolition exercise.