Kano Hisbah arrests 2,260 suspects, evacuates 1,269 beggars in 12 months

News
Mustapha Usman
Hisbah Police
THE Kano State Hisbah Board says it arrested 2,260 suspects for committing various crimes in the state from January to December 2022.

The agency also said it evacuated a total of 1,269 beggars from the streets within the period.

The Hisbah board also said it succeeded in dispersing 86 immoral gatherings such as same-sex weddings, drug parties and other similar offences across the state in the past 12 months.

The Commander General of the board, Sheikh Harun Sina, disclosed these while briefing newsmen on Thursday, December 29, in Kano.

He said the beggars were evacuated from the streets of eight Kano metropolitan local government areas.

According to him, 386 beggars were repatriated to their respective states of origin as part of efforts to reduce street begging in the state. 

Sina further disclosed that most of the arrested criminals were transferred to security agencies for necessary action, while the underage among them were reunited with their families.

“Most of those arrested for criminal offence were handed over to security agencies for necessary action, the under aged were reunited with their families.

“In the year under review, in order to reduce street begging within the metropolis, about 1,269 beggars were evacuated within one month, 386 were repatriated to their states.”

Sina also disclosed that a total of 822 disputes were resolved amicably by the board, noting that some are still pending at various courts due to their complexity.

“Fifteen couples were married at Hisbah while 22 people converted to Islam during Da’awah in 2022,” he said.

He stressed that the trucks containing thousands of bottles of assorted beer were also impounded while the alcoholic beverages were destroyed. According to him, more bottles of beer would be destroyed before January.

Sina said the State Government recruited 5,700 Hisbah Marshalls and 3,100 Hisbah Corps, and also renovated buildings at Hisbah headquarters and its local government offices.

The Commander General added that a new Shari’a court has been established at the board headquarters, while the Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has approved the elevation of Hisbah Mosque to a Juma’at Mosque.

According to him, 1,000 Hisbah corps members were trained at the NYSC camp in the Kusalla Karaye local government area. He added that the state government also provided new uniforms and other working materials to the staff of the agency to further motivate them.

Sina advised parents and guardians to be more vigilant and report any suspected persons to relevant authorities.

He vowed that the agency would not relent in its efforts to sanitize the state of all forms of social vices.

Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

