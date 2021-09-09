29.6 C
Abuja

We prohibited sale of beer in Kano to ensure residents aren’t intoxicated -Hisbah

News
Vincent UFUOMA
Hisbah Police

Related

THE Kano Hisbah board said that it prohibited the sale of beer to ensure that residents of the state were not always intoxicated.

This was according to a statement issued  by the board’s Spokesperson Lawan Ibrahim-Fagge while explaining why it seized two vehicles loaded with 5,760 cartons of assorted drink on Kano-Madobi Road on Wednesday.

“Hisbah board has prohibited the sale of beer in the state to avoid being intoxicated,” Ibrahim-Fagge said in a press statement on Thursday.

Ibrahim-Fagge vowed that Hisbah would continue to sustain the fight against drugs and other intoxicating substances among youths in the state.

He commended the efforts of Hisbah corps, volunteers and stakeholders, for their commitment, adding that the unwholesome practice had been a source of concern to the society.

Hisbah, an Islamic religious police, has seized and destroyed more than N500 million worth of beer in Kano alone over the years.

In 2020, Hisbah, under the endorsement and supervision of the Kano State government, destroyed beer bottles worth N200 million seized by Hisbah

The development has continued to generate concern and sharp criticisms, especially for some northern states where Sharia law is practised.

- Advertisement -

Critics argue that Kano destroys bottles of beer but benefits from value added tax (VAT) from alcohol taxes.

Author

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Vincent UFUOMAhttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

News

El-Rufai’s loss in kaduna poll confirms APC’s resistance to e-transmission

THE fallout of the September 4 local council elections in Kaduna State may have...
News

We prohibited sale of beer in Kano to ensure residents aren’t intoxicated -Hisbah

THE Kano Hisbah board said that it prohibited the sale of beer to ensure...
News

Afghanistan’s youngest cabinet member heads defence ministry

THE eldest son of Taliban Founder Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid has been announced as the...
News

Three commissioners resign to contest local government chairmanship elections in Plateau

THE Plateau State government has announced the resignation of three of its appointed commissioners. This,...
News

We are not used to ranching, MACBAN tells Lagos State

THE Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has said that members of the group...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAfghanistan’s youngest cabinet member heads defence ministry
Next articleEl-Rufai’s loss in kaduna poll confirms APC’s resistance to e-transmission

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.