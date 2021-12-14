35.1 C
Abuja

Kanu lives in luxury, accorded full rights, privileges in custody –SSS

News
Vincent Ufuoma
IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

LEADER of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu enjoys a luxurious life in custody, according to the State Security Service (SSS).

The agency’s Spokesperson Peter Afunanya made this known during a press conference on Tuesday in response to IPOB’s statements that Kanu was being maltreated and dehumanised in custody.

While stating that Kanu was being accorded his rights and privileges in detention, the SSS said maltreatment negated the service’s standard operating procedure on the implementation of rights of a suspect.

“Nnamdi Kanu enjoys full luxury in the holding facility in comparable of any of its type anywhere in the country. He is accorded full rights and privileges. He is never denied his rights of worship,” he said.

Afunanya stressed that the IPOB leader’s treatment in custody was in line with what was obtainable anywhere in the country.

He noted that adequate attention was being paid to Kanu’s health as he had unhindered access to the best medical care and doctors.

“The story of Kanu being starved is fallacious. He could not have been starved as he enjoys meals of his choice. That he is not allowed change of clothing is also false. He is regularly allowed change of clothing as against what is presented to the public by IPOB propagandists.”

He lamented that some elements had decided to use outright misinformation to represent the state of affairs to the public.

Last week, the IPOB had, in a statement, claimed that Kanu was being denied food and change of clothing in custody.

In the statement, which was signed by the group’s Spokesperson Emma Powerful, the group called on the SSS to, as a matter of urgency, transfer Kanu to Kuje Prison or any other correctional centre, where suspects awaiting trails were kept.

 

