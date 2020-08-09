Kashamu: Nigerians would watch out for your own end too, Fayose tackles Obasanjo

AYODELE Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State says Nigerians would wait to see the end of the former Nigeria President, Olusegun Obasanjo after his comments on the death of Buruji Kashamu, a senator of the Eight National Assembly who died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday.

Former president Obasanjo had in his condolence message on the death of Kashamu said that the late lawmaker escaped justice but couldn’t escape death.

He had in a statement signed by spokesman Kehinde Akinyemi had said Kashamu was able to manoeuvre laws and politics of the society on alleged crime in and outside of Nigeria but unable to avoid death.

“Senator Buruji Kashamu in his lifetime used the manoeuvre of law and politics to escape from facing justice on the alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social, or even medical manoeuvre could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up,” Obasanjo said.

But in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Fayose commiserated with the family of Kashamu over his death and condemned Obasanjo’s reaction to Kashamu’s death.

“Nigerians will watch out for Obasanjo’s own end. He should stop forming a saint because he is not. He should also remember that his own end will come too and nobody knows how the end will be, Fayose said.

He challenged Obasanjo to say in good faith if he had never collaborated with Kashamu in matters of politics.

“It is regrettable that Obasanjo could say what he said about Buruji Kashamu after his death and when he can no longer question him. Why didn’t he say that when Kashamu was alive?

“Can Obasanjo say in good conscience that he did not at some point collaborate with Kashamu and most of the things he (Kashamu) did politically were not with his collaboration,” Fayose questioned Obasanjo