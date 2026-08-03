Kebbi High Court judge freed after one week in captivity

THE Kebbi State High Court judge, Faruku Bunza, has regained his freedom after spending one week in the custody of his abductors.

The Kebbi State Police Public Relations Officer, Bashir Usman confirmed the development on Monday that Bunza, who was abducted from his residence in Bunza Local Government Area on July 26, 2026, was released earlier in the day.

“With the judge now released, the police and other security agencies have intensified investigative efforts to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice. We urge members of the public to provide useful information that could assist in this regard. All information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality,” Usman said.

The command said the judge’s release was confirmed by his family and the Kebbi State Ministry of Justice, noting that although the kidnappers had demanded a ransom, the command maintained its position against the payment of ransom.

The police also commended residents and other security agencies for their cooperation during the judge’s captivity, assuring the public of their continued commitment to protecting lives and property across Kebbi State.

A member of Justice Bunza’s family also confirmed his release, saying the judge returned home safely on Monday after spending a week in captivity.

“We are in jubilation and full of gratitude to Almighty God for bringing our own back home safely. He was released today and has returned home after spending one week in captivity,” the family member said.

The family expressed appreciation to the Kebbi State Judiciary, security agencies, the state government, friends and residents for their prayers, encouragement and support throughout the ordeal.

“We sincerely appreciate the Kebbi State Judiciary, the security agencies, the state government, friends, and the good people of Kebbi State who stood by us with prayers, messages of encouragement and different forms of support. Your concern and solidarity gave us strength during this difficult period, and we remain deeply grateful,” the family member added.

The family, however, declined to reveal the circumstances surrounding the judge’s release, saying details would be made public at a later time.

The ICIR reported that Bunza was kidnapped by suspected bandits from his residence in Bunza Local Government Area on July 26, triggering widespread condemnation from members of the judiciary, legal practitioners and residents, who called for urgent action to secure his release.

His abduction also renewed concerns over the persistent incidents of armed banditry and kidnapping for ransom in Nigeria’s North-West, where attacks on communities and prominent individuals have continued despite ongoing security operations.