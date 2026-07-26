Gunmen abduct Kebbi High Court judge from residence

SUSPECTED gunmen have abducted a judge of the Kebbi State High Court, Faruku Bunza, from his residence in Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

A family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed this to journalists, noting that the armed men stormed Bunza’s residence along Zogirma Road in the early hours of Sunday.

The source said the gunmen shouted as they carried out the operation and whisked the judge away before residents could intervene.

“Justice Faruku Hassan Bunza had just returned from Sokoto. Shortly after he arrived at his residence around midnight, armed men invaded the house and abducted him. They were shouting during the operation, attracting the attention of people around, but they left with him before anyone could intervene,” the source said.

The source added that no other members of the household or neighbours were physically harmed during the attack and the incident was immediately reported to security agencies and the management of the Kebbi State High Court.

Appealing for urgent intervention, the judge’s family called on security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the victim and urged Nigerians to pray for his safe return.

“We are deeply worried about the abduction of our brother. We appeal to Nigerians to pray for his safe return and urge security agencies to act swiftly,” the family source pleaded.

A senior official of the Kebbi State High Court, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly, described the abduction as a major setback for the judiciary.

“It is indeed a painful moment for the judiciary. We have engaged the heads of security agencies in the state to strategise on securing his immediate release,” the official said.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Kebbi State Police Command, Bashir Usman, said the Commissioner of Police, Umar Hadejia, had ordered the immediate deployment of tactical and intelligence teams to rescue the judge.

“I can confirm that Hon. Justice Faruku Hassan Bunza was abducted from his residence in Bunza around midnight. Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police immediately deployed tactical and intelligence operatives to ensure his safe rescue,” Usman said.

He added that security operatives had launched a coordinated manhunt for the kidnappers, combing suspected hideouts and surrounding forest areas as part of efforts to locate the judge.

The police spokesperson assured residents that the command was working closely with other security agencies to secure Bunza’s unconditional release and ensure those responsible are arrested and prosecuted.

The latest incident adds to growing concerns over insecurity in Nigeria, where kidnappings for ransom and attacks by armed criminal groups have continued to pose serious security challenges despite ongoing military and police operations.