TERRORISTS abducted about 30 students and teachers and killed one policeman during an attack on the Federal Government Girls College, Yauri, in Kebbi State.

A report said the terrorists stormed the school on Thursday morning with motorcycles from the neighbouring Rijau forest.

The attackers were said to have overpowered the mobile policemen guarding the school, killing one before gaining entrance into the compound.

Spokesperson of the Kebbi State Police Command Nafiu Abubakar confirmed the incident in an interview with The ICIR.

According to Abubakar, three teachers and a yet-to-be-ascertained number of students are still missing.

The bandits shot one of the students during the attack, according to Abubakar, who added the police had launched a manhunt for the criminals.

“The team comprising operatives from the Police Mobile Force, anti-kidnapping and counter-terrorism units are currently combing nearby forests, routes and suspected hideouts of the criminals,” Abubakar said in a statement concerning the attack.

He stated that Kebbi State Commissioner of Police Adeleke Adeyinka had condemned the attack and assured parents and guardians that the command was following credible leads and intensifying efforts to track the assailants to ensure the rescue of the missing students and teachers.

Abubakar said the commissioner had also appealed to the residents of Kebbi State to assist the police with prompt information that would aid in solving the crime and apprehending the criminals.

The incident is coming on the same day President Muhammadu Buhari assured the Nigerian military that he was committed to ending insecurity and all forms of criminality in the country.

Buhari had, on many occasions, restated his commitment to ending insurgency and other criminal activities in Nigeria but he is yet to deliver on the promise in his six years in office.

Two days ago, some terrorists in Niger State demanded N150 million from parents of 136 students kidnapped from Tanko Salihu Islamiyya School, Tegina.

Schools in the northern part of Nigeria are being targeted by terrorists and bandits in recent times.