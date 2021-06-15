We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

TERRORISTS are demanding N150 million from parents of 136 students kidnapped from Tanko Salihu Islamiyya School, Tegina, Niger State.

According to a report published by The Nation, the terrorists, who had earlier demanded N200 million, told the Headmaster of the School Alhassan Garba Abubakar that they would consider the release of the pupils provided that they were paid N150 million.

The headmaster also said the terrorists disclosed that the children were falling sick in captivity.

Abubakar noted that the parents of the children were going to churches and mosques to solicit funds for the release of their children but they had been unable to raise a substantial amount of the ransom.

“I am not part of the committee of the parents going to churches and mosques to solicit for donations for the ransom money to be paid; so I cannot tell you the exact amount of money raised so far,” Abubakar noted.

The ICIR had reported that the 200 students were kidnapped from the school on Sunday, May 30, around 4pm by the terrorists.

The Niger State Government has insisted that it will not pay ransom to the bandits but negotiate on how to bring them back.

However, 15 days after, the pupils are still in custody of the kidnappers.

When The ICIR contacted the Spokesperson for the Niger Police Command Wasiu Abiodun over the new ransom demanded by the terrorists, he promised to verify and inform our reporter on developments, but he failed to do so as of press time.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed ‘deep concerns’ over the kidnapping, noting that it was horrifying that schools and schoolchildren had been targets of attacks.

“It is horrifying that schools and schoolchildren continue to be targets of attack – and in this particular incident, even children as young as three years old.

“We can only begin to imagine how frightened they are, and the impact this will have on their mental health and well-being,” said Officer in Charge and Representative of UNICEF Nigeria Rushnan Murtaza.