We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Nigerian Army said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji rescued one more teacher and three other students abducted from the Federal Government College Birnin Yawuri in Kebbi State.

The soldiers had earlier, on Friday, June 18, rescued two students and two teachers from the terrorists.

Spokesperson for the Nigerian Army Onyeama Nwachukwu disclosed in a statement on Sunday that a fresh set of abductees, comprising the teacher and three students, were rescued on Saturday at Makuku as part of ongoing search and rescue operations for the abducted students.

The statement disclosed that officers of the Nigerian Air Force supported the rescue operation.

The ICIR had reported that more than 50 students of the school were abducted on Thursday by gunmen who stormed the school in motorcycles and overpowered mobile police officers on duty.

During the attack, one student and a policeman were killed by the gunmen who escaped in a government vehicle allegedly snatched from a high court judge.

A member of the House of Representatives representing Yauri/Ngaski/Shanga in Kebbi State Tanko Sununu said the bandits had earlier issued a threat to notify residents of the attack.

According to Sununu, days before abducting the students, the bandits had attacked a nearby community, where they raided houses and made away with residents’ belonging.

“10 days later, they came back to the same area and entered into my constituency bordering some villages, and they had more than a seven-hour field operation going from house to house, room to room, collecting money, phones, cows, and any machine they deemed useful for their operations, and they left a message behind that they would soon be back,” Sununu said.

He noted that on the day of the abduction of students, there was an intelligence report that the bandits were on their way to the school.

However, they were still able to carry out the operation successfully.

Spokesperson of the Kebbi State Police Command had told The ICIR that the bandits overpowered policemen guarding the school during the attack.